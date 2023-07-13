Robert De Niro’s GF Tiffany Chen ‘Lost All Facial Function’ Days After Giving Birth

Getty Images

Tiffany Chen, who recently welcomed a baby girl with partner Robert De Niro, is opening up about postpartum complications.

In an exclusive sit down with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” Chen revealed that after welcoming daughter Gia, she started to lose movement in her face and she was later diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

She said, “When I got home, I started to feel like my tongue felt strange. It felt, like, a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb… My face just felt weird.”

Tiffany recalled looking in the mirror and seeing that “everything was starting to just fall down on itself, like my face was melting on itself.”

A week after giving birth, that’s when it all hit and I called my doctor. I was trying to eat, I went to put a fork of food in my mouth and everything came out, I couldn’t eat and then I was starting to slur. I said there is something really going on here.”

She sought medical help and told Gayle, “I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Bell's palsy is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. In most cases, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over weeks. The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. Smiles are one-sided, and the eye on the affected side resists closing.”

Chen’s full interview will air on “CBS Mornings” Friday.

Tiffany, 45, and Robert, 79, welcomed Gia in May. Soon after, “Extra” spoke with De Niro about becoming a dad for the seventh time.

“I’m okay with it,” he said, “I’m good with it.”

As for whether it gets easier, the movie icon quipped, “Never gets easier.”

His friend Al Pacino, 83, also just welcomed a baby boy.