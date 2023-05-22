Getty Images

Date night!

Robert De Niro and girlfriend Tiffany Chen enjoyed a glamorous night out at the 76th Cannes Film Festival Saturday, just weeks after welcoming their first child together.

The proud parents, who have been dating since 2021, were seen holding hands at the red-carpet premiere of De Niro’s new film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese.

Cannes marks the couple’s first public event since news of their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro’s birth earlier this month.

“Extra” spoke to Robert, who was already a father of six, about baby number seven, asking if it ever gets easier. “I’m good with it,” the actor said, smiling. “Never gets easier.”

Getty Images

The “Goodfellas” actor and his partner also attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party held at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is already garnering high praise — the film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the festival, according to several outlets.

Leonardo DiCaprio co-stars alongside De Niro in the 1920s-set story of the FBI’s investigation of murders of Osage Native Americans after oil was discovered on their land.