Getty

Robert DeNiro returned to the red carpet Tuesday just hours after news broke that he recently welcomed his seventh child.

The 79-year-old attended the New York premiere of “About My Father," where he spoke with “Extra” about the newest addition to his family.

“I’m ok with it,” Robert said when asked if he was excited about becoming a father for the seventh time. “I’m good with it,” the actor said smiling.

As for if it gets easier, the “Meet the Parents” star quipped, “Never gets easier.”

The two-time Oscar winner is already a dad to Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He also adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51.

He went on to welcome twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith, and then son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with former wife Grace Hightower.

Robert’s ”About My Father” co-stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Kim Cattrall were clearly excited for their co-star and his growing family.

“I was informed today that he had the baby, Sebastian told "Extra." I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby, but yeah God bless him."

“He's a very soft-spoken individual loves to spend time with his family and I'm happy for him.”

Kim echoed her cast-mate’s sentiments.

“God bless him, his significant other,” said the “Sex and the City” alum. “Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them.”