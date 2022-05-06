Getty Images

Kim Cattrall was the guest of honor at Variety's 2022 Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night.

Cattrall was honored for her work with the Actors Fund, and “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star was there to present the award.

The actress recently graced the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue, where she opened up about leaving the “SATC” franchise a few years ago, revealing she was never asked to join the spinoff “And Just Like That…”

“Extra” caught up with Kim on the red carpet, who spoke about female empowerment and insisted her “SATC” character Samantha Jones lives on in her own way.

Sharing how it feels to be amongst powerful women, Kim told “Extra,” “Just being in the presence of strong women it brings you up a notch or two and you start to feel like a Power Ranger, it’s infectious, empowerment,” adding that it feels like “superhero time.”

The actress continued, “It’s scary, not everyone is going to agree with you, some fans are going to bully you and make you feel uncomfortable, saying you have to be who I need you to be instead of who you are.”

While fans were sad to see Kim leave the “SATC” franchise, Kim insisted, “Samantha lives forever in DVD land and she’s as great as she ever was and I love her and I feel she is protected and life goes on.” When asked if it is a “hard no” on joining “And Just Like That…” next season, she said, “That’s right, the power of the hard no.”

Kim revealed in her Variety cover story that the script she read for a third “Sex and the City” movie involved Samantha receiving unwanted photos from Miranda Hobbs’ son Brady, calling the storyline “heartbreaking.”

Cattrall, however, had another plotline in mind for Jones. She wondered, “Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company — maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering. She had to sell it to some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has. I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict.”

Kim, who claims much of the script for the third film was incorporated into “And Just Like That…”, later added, “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen. But also, I was ready. And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress. And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”