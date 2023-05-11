Getty Images

Robert De Niro, 79, is sharing new details about his baby girl!

The star is now a dad of seven after welcoming a daughter with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

He revealed via “CBS Mornings’” Gayle King that Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro was born April 6, weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.

King debuted a photo of the newborn and said the couple is “over the moon about this little girl.”

Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023 @CBSMornings

Gayle said she asked De Niro, whose eldest child is in her 50s, if he wanted a baby. The star told her this baby was planned, and that they both wanted this baby. King added, “She was brought here by love, so he is very psyched and very excited about it.”

“Extra” just spoke with De Niro at the New York premiere of “About My Father.”

“I’m okay with it,” Robert said when asked if he was excited about becoming a father for the seventh time.

“I’m good with it,” the actor said, smiling.

As for whether it gets easier, the movie icon quipped, “Never gets easier.”

The two-time Oscar winner is already the father of Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He also adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51.

He went on to welcome twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith, and then son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with former wife Grace Hightower.

Robert’s ”About My Father” co-stars Sebastian Maniscalco and Kim Cattrall were clearly excited for their co-star and his growing family.

“I was informed today that he had the baby,” Sebastian told "Extra." I didn't know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby, but yeah, God bless him."

“He's a very soft-spoken individual who loves to spend time with his family, and I'm happy for him.”

Kim echoed her castmate’s sentiments.

“God bless him, his significant other,” the “Sex and the City” alum said. “Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet. I'm happy for both of them.”