Robert De Niro is a dad again at 79!

De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child, his rep confirmed to the Associated Press.

The baby’s mother was not revealed, but De Niro was recently linked to Tiffany Chen.

The “About My Father” star is already dad to Raphael, 46, with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. He also adopted Abbott’s daughter Drena, 51.

He went on to welcome twins Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex Toukie Smith, and then son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

De Niro is also grandfather to Drena’s son Leo, 19, and Raphael’s three children.

Back in 2019, “Extra” spoke with De Niro about parenting amid the college admissions scandal.

He said of the celebrities involved, “I feel very bad for them, but I don't understand how you do that. I didn't do it with my kids… One of my kids did not make it, they just did not make it academically, and they didn't go — sorry. My other one did… You don't want your kid ever to think they got in in a way that's not totally proper and correct — you can't do that.”

The star also opened up to People about whether he would encourage his children to pursue acting.

"For my kids, I tell them, 'If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that's fine as long as you're happy. Just don't sell yourself short,’” he said. "That's the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don't be afraid."