Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dead at 19

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died at just 19 years old.

The teen was the son of Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena De Niro, 51, and artist Carlos Rodriguez.

Law enforcement told TMZ that a friend hadn’t heard from Leandro in a few days and decided to check on him. That’s when his body was found sitting in a chair in an NYC apartment.

TMZ was told there was no immediate indication as to his cause of death.

His mother shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram Sunday night that read, “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life .”

She went on, “I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔.”

Drena shared, “Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

Friends responded in the comments, including Naomi Campbell who wrote, "Drena heartbroken for you , such a Duo , i can’t imagine how you must feel , May the lord cover you and hold you in his arms ,at this very sad time and loss .. I love you , always here for you 🕊️💔🙏🏾"

Lee Daniels shared, "Drena may GOD keep you in his arms. ♥️🙏🏽" and Andy Cohen added, "Drena I am so sad to hear about beautiful Leo. Sending you all my love ❤️"

Rosie Perez shared, "Shocked! I’m so sorry! We are all here for you !!! I love you too much!"

Carlos seemed to share his grief by posting a black box on Instagram on Sunday.

Leandro did some acting a few years ago, appearing in the 2018 films “A Star Is Born” and “Cabaret Maxime.”

Drena is the daughter of De Niro’s ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. The actor adopted Drena during their marriage.