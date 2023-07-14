Robert De Niro’s Adorable Daughter Gia Makes 1st TV Appearance

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen’s daughter Gia just made her TV debut!

Tiffany brought her bundle of joy along to “CBS Mornings,” and the little one was all smiles as she met Gayle King.

King asked the baby girl, who was born in May, which one of De Niro’s movies she likes best. Chen quipped from off camera, “The one in the delivery room, where [she’s] the star!”

During her sit down with Gayle, Tiffany said Gia has made life for the couple “more fun.”

She also revealed she developed Bell’s palsy postpartum, and lost facial function.

Chen said, “When I got home, I started to feel like my tongue felt strange. It felt, like, a little tingly, just starting to get a little bit numb… My face just felt weird.”

Tiffany recalled looking in the mirror and seeing that “everything was starting to just fall down on itself, like my face was melting on itself.”

A week after giving birth, that’s when it all hit and I called my doctor. I was trying to eat, I went to put a fork of food in my mouth and everything came out, I couldn’t eat and then I was starting to slur. I said there is something really going on here.”

She sought medical help and told Gayle, “I lost all facial function the minute I got into the hospital.”

Unlike most Bell’s palsy cases she lost facial function symmetrically, while most lose movement in one side or the other. This made it difficult to talk or eat.

It pained her that she “couldn’t smile at the baby at the beginning, I couldn’t give her kisses.”

Tiffany said, “My whole face had melted on itself but [De Niro] was very strong, very supportive.”

She’s tried steroids and acupuncture to treat the condition and is doing better than before.

Tiffany, a world champion martial artist, met Robert on the set of “The Intern” in 2015. She played his Tai chi instructor in the film.

When we were working, it was just work, and then a couple years later we got back in touch. And I said, ‘I guess we get along,’ and… ‘I guess we really get along.’”

Gayle asked what Chen likes best about De Niro, and she replied, “How much he loves his family. That might make me a little teary-eyed.”