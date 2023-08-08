Getty Images

Riley Keough is revealing more information about her 1-year-old baby girl.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the actress shared that her and husband Ben Smith-Petersen named their daughter Tupelo, and that it is a name that pays tribute to her late family. Tupelo is the name of the Mississippi city where Keough’s late grandfather Elvis Presley was born.

"It's funny because we picked her name before the ‘Elvis’ movie,” she told the outlet. I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family — it's not like Memphis or something.' Then when the ‘Elvis’ movie came out, it was like, ‘Tupelo this and Tupelo that.’ I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."

“The Daisy Jones & the Six” star added that her daughter’s middle name, Storm, honors her late brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died in 2020.

Riley also shared that she and her husband used a surrogate to have Tupelo in August 2022, telling Vanity Fair that she thinks surrogacy is “a very cool, selfless, and incredible act that these women do to help other people.”

She continued, "I can carry children, but it felt like the best choice for what I had going on physically with the autoimmune stuff."