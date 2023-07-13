A cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley has been determined.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner's autopsy report obtained by "Extra," Presley died of complications stemming from a small bowel obstruction. The full medical term of the condition is sequelae of small bowel obstruction.

A toxicology report, released Thursday, also found therapeutic levels of oxycodone in Presley’s blood. The opioid buprenorphine was also discovered in the singer’s system. Buprenorphine is sometimes used to treat opioid use disorder. A side effect of opioids is constipation, which can ultimately lead to bowel obstruction.

The obstruction was a strangulated small bowel, stemming from adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery Lisa Marie underwent years ago.

Traces of the antipsychotic drug quetiapine were also found in Presley’s system.

Following her death in January, the singer’s family battled over her trust. In May, Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, and her daughter Riley Keough reached a settlement.

In a statement to “Extra” at the time, Priscilla shed light on the situation between her and her oldest granddaughter.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing. Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

Lisa Marie was also mom to 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.