Priscilla Presley Makes Red-Carpet Appearance Amid Court Battle with Riley Keough

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Priscilla Presley stepped out for her first red carpet since the funeral of her daughter Lisa Marie.

Presley sported a black pantsuit for a special screening of her Netflix series “Agent Elvis” in Los Angeles.

While Priscilla tried to manage a smile for the cameras, a war is being waged over Lisa Marie’s trust and Elvis’ estate.

In the new issue of People magazine, it is reported that Lisa Marie and her mom were barely speaking in the weeks leading up to the singer’s tragic death at 54.

Days after Lisa Marie’s funeral, Priscilla filed legal papers questioning the validity of her daughter’s living trust. An amendment removed her control of 15% of Elvis Presley Enterprises, putting Lisa Marie’s late son Benjamin and daughter Riley Keough in charge.

Sources are now saying that Priscilla and Riley are estranged, even as they separately mourn Lisa Marie.

According to the outlet, Priscilla and Riley “do not see eye to eye.”

A family insider added, “Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say. Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in."

Another source close to Riley added, “It’s a sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment.”

The company Priscilla and Riley are battling over brought in a reported $110 million last year. Lisa Marie was reportedly earning over $100,000 per month from her retained interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises. The trust also included the family’s beloved Graceland.

In January, Lisa Marie made what turned out to be her second-to-last public appearance at Graceland, where she celebrated her late dad’s birth anniversary.

At the time, she told fans, “I keep saying you’re the only people who can bring me out of my house.”