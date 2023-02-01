Priscilla Presley’s Wish on Lisa Marie’s 55th Birthday

Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is remembering her daughter Lisa Marie on what would have been her 55th birthday.

On Wednesday, Priscilla said in a statement, “Today would have been Lisa's 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together."

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son,” Priscilla added while referencing her son and Lisa Marie’s half-brother Navarone Garibaldi.

Presley ended her statement, saying, “Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family."

The statement comes days after Priscilla filed court papers to contest the “authenticity and validity” of “purported” 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust, which removed her as a co-trustee.

In 2010, Lisa Marie added Priscilla as a co-trustee to her will, which was executed in 1993.

As of now, Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough is currently the sole trustee.

Lisa Marie died last month after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home.

Though Lisa Marie lived most of her life in the public eye, her half-brother Navarone was able to live a more private life.

In a new interview, he told People magazine, “A lot of people know about me. But they don't know me."

Navarone opened up to the outlet about his past struggles with drugs, as well as his parents’ relationship.

Garibaldi revealed that he developed a drug problem when he was a teenager and eventually had an addiction to fentanyl. He said, “I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl. That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes."

In 2020, Navarone made the decision to get clean so he could visit his now-wife Elisa.

He explained, “When COVID happened, I wanted to go there and see her for more than three or four days. I didn't want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went. I buckled down and said, 'Let's see how bad this can get.' I was pretty much in my bed in the fetal position all day.”

Nowadays, he only smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol. He stressed, “It feels like a different lifetime, almost. The whole world got a lot better [afterward]."

Along with removing drugs from his life, he’s hoping to go on tour with his band Them Guns.

As for Lisa Marie’s death, the musician admits it’s still “so surreal.”

Navarone’s parents Priscilla and producer Marco Garibaldi met in the 80s through some mutual friends.

Garibaldi didn’t grow up listening to Elvis music. He explained, “I think my dad had a bit of a complex about it. It wasn't until after he left that my mom started playing his music again freely."