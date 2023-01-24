Riley Keough Shares Pic from the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Riley Keough is remembering her mom Lisa Marie Presley with a very special photo.

The actress took to Instagram to post a mother-daughter pic, along with the message, “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama.” She added, “Grateful @georgieflores took this. ❤️”

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home.

Riley and her family remembered the singer at a memorial at Graceland on Sunday.

During the service, it was revealed that Riley and husband Ben Smith-Petersen had welcomed a baby girl last year.

He shared a letter from Riley to her mom, saying, “Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

The eulogy continued, “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart.”

Now, famed producer Tony Brown is sharing his memories of Lisa Marie with “Extra.”

Brown was a member of Elvis’ band for a few years and met Lisa Marie when she was just a child.

Brown said, “We actually got together a few times and I reminded her the first time I ever met her she was 8 years old.”

He continued, “I loved her smoky voice it was really cool she was sweet too she's like Elvis she had that sweet southern thing.”