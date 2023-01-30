Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley passed away January 12, and new details have emerged about her final days.

TMZ reports Presley wanted to look her best for award season as she helped promote “Elvis,” a movie about her late father’s life.

Insiders tell the site that she had plastic surgery two months before the Golden Globes on January 10 and started taking weight-loss medication. She went on to lose a reported 40 to 50 lbs. in the six weeks leading up to the show.

Family sources tell TMZ she was also using opioids again, an addiction she had battled in the past.

She spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush on the Golden Globes red carpet, appearing a bit unsteady, even leaning on her friend and Elvis' longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support.

According to TMZ, she complained of abdominal pain the day she died. For now, her cause of death has been deferred awaiting toxicology reports.

In other news, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla has filed documents challenging her daughter’s will. TMZ says that Lisa Marie made Priscilla and former manager Barry Siegel her trustees in 2010, but amended the will in 2016. At that time she made daughter Riley Keough and son Benjamin Keough her new trustees. Benjamin passed away in 2020.

Priscilla is challenging the authenticity of the amendment, saying it was never delivered to her, her name is misspelled, and that Lisa Marie’s signature is “inconsistent” with her normal signature. Priscilla wants the amendment declared invalid.