Austin Butler Praises Riley Keough for Being a ‘Strong Woman’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Elvis” star Austin Butler was as handsome as ever at the 2023 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Butler, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the legendary Elvis Presley.

Austin reflected on his award season and how intense it was to leave the role behind.

Of how he felt to be at the SAG Awards, he said, “It's a real privilege you know getting recognized by your peers is one of the greatest feelings I can imagine so it feels very good.”

“I was just saying, there's no competition in art, you know?” Austin stressed. “It feels nice to just be recognized. This is the win, that's what that Oscar Luncheon was so beautiful because everybody got to hear their names called, you know? We all got to, it feels like you're part of a class… You all take your class picture together… So that's been a great joy for me… It's just getting to be around all these artists that I love so much and I just feel very honored to be here.”

As for stepping away from his role after the film, Austin admitted, “Yeah, you kind of don't know what to do with yourself when you finish yeah it had been three years of that was every day it was every waking second was just this this intense focus on one thing and suddenly you finish and you kind of don't really know what to do with your days so thankfully I had another job shot a week down time and then I went to this other job and that's how I started to process things.”

Austin also praised Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough for the strength she has shown after the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley.

He noted, “She's such a strong woman and I'm just endlessly impressed with her and her kindness and her generosity.”