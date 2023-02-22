Getty

Riley Keough has a hot new series and a much-needed new chapter in her life with “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

In her first interview since the passing of her mother Lisa Marie Presley, Riley opened up about the project alongside co-star Sam Claflin to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Of the role, Riley shared, “I really wanted to do something that felt joyous and fun and that would bring people joy and entertainment to watch and it just sort of fell in my lap, essentially. And so I do believe in, you know, that everything happens for a reason.”

“It was such an emotional and special experience for me,” Keough stressed. “It took up two years of my life and our lives and we've all been through so much during this time and yeah, it means a lot to all of us, I think, just from the sheer amount of time we’ve spent together and I’m really excited for it to be out in the world.”

Since Riley has musical genes, was this a role that she was born to play? She answered, “I feel like I was born to play every role I played. You know, I think that things don't happen accidentally. With work, I always end up finding jobs at a certain time in my life that really make sense for that moment in time and that’s very true with this as well.”

The show is based on the best-selling novel about a ‘70s rock band, inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Sam admitted that he is “not a big reader,” but does read “a lot of children’s books for [his] kids.”

Riley and Sam play the lead singers, who are involved in a love triangle.

When asked if fans will be happy with the way the love triangle is portrayed on-screen, Sam said, “I can only say I hope so… It's out of our hands now. It's up to the fans. I think with any book adaptation, everyone has their own interpretation that they envisaged sort of during the reading of. From my perspective, I'm definitely very proud of the work that's gone into this and the way it's sort of come out… I hope fans get as much out of it as we did making it and hopefully we don’t disappoint.”

Sam did pick up a few new skills along the way!

He revealed, “I can play guitar now and that is something I’ve always wished I could do.”

As for his musical training before the series, Claflin said, “I had been in a few musicals through my teens and early twenties, and then I went to drama school and did, like, one musical. And then I did two pretty terrible auditions for musical films.”

He elaborated, “’Les Misérables,’ where I have to say, I sat in the waiting room and overheard Eddie Redmayne get offered the part before I went in, so that was pretty terrible. And then my second one was for ‘Cats,’ the musical film that came out recently… Should I show my dance portion of that? I mean, they basically would try to teach me ballet, not in a year and a half, but in like a minute and a half, which is never going to happen… So I had terrible experience with musicals before this.”

Riley chimed in, saying, “We all have bad auditions; it’s just a thing.”

Sam quipped, “I’ll never forget calling my agent and saying, ‘I’m not going to be a cat.’ He’s like, ‘But Sam, you always put yourself down,’ and I was like, ‘This time, I think it’s pretty much definitely a no.’ Let me tell you, it was that bad. It was terrible.”

If the series takes off, would Riley and Sam consider going on tour together?

Riley answered, “That’s a question for Amazon… but I think we would.”

Sam added, “I’d love to… It's that thing where I think it would be, like, a bonus. You know what I mean? A huge bonus for us to have the opportunity to come together and play again and whatever capacity.”