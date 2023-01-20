Riley Keough Honors Mom Lisa Marie Presley in First Post Since Her Death

Getty Images

Riley Keough posted a touching tribute to her late mother Lisa Marie Presley on Friday.

Presley passed away last week at just 54 after going into cardiac arrest.

Keough, 33, took to Instagram to remember Lisa Marie with a sweet black-and-white mother-daughter photo. See the image here.

She included a heart emoji in the caption.

Stars shared love for Riley in the comments.

Kim Kardashian left an infinity emoji, while Olivia Munn sent a series of hearts.

Jenna Dewan wrote, “Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️” and Nicole Richie told her, “I love you ♥️.”

The post comes after news that Lisa Marie was laid to rest on January 19 in the Meditation Garden at Graceland.

Presley was buried next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and across from her famous father Elvis.

This week, Lisa Marie’s close friend David Kessler, a grief expert, revealed to People that he had just visited Graceland with her on January 8, days before her death.

Kessler said they visited Elvis and Ben’s gravesites in the meditation garden. “We sat there mostly in silence by Ben's grave. She showed me where she'd be buried someday, right across from her father's grave. I said, 'Not for a long time,' and she was like, 'Nope, I got a lot to do still.' She was very excited about what was coming up. She had such a challenging first and second act of life, and she was about to take on this third act that was so much about helping people."

Lisa Marie, 54, was at Graceland for a rare public appearance to celebrate what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday.

The singer shared with those gathered at the site, “I keep saying, ‘You are the only people who can bring me out of the house.’ I’m not kidding. I love you back and that's why I'm here.”

She added, “Today, he would have been 88 years old. It's hard to believe. I think that he would have been proud. I think this year's been an incredible year. I think the movie was incredible and I'm very proud of it.”

Lisa Marie continued, “It is just so moving how every year you come from all over the world. It is moving to me and my family, and thank you.”

Now, a preparations are underway for a public memorial for Presley at Graceland.