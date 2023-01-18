Lisa Marie Presley: The Frantic 911 Call Made from Her House

Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died last week after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home near L.A.

Now, “Extra” has obtained the frantic 911 call placed by her housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough.

During the call, the distraught housekeeper struggled to help the dispatcher with the location. When asked about a cross street, she says, “I really don’t know.”

The dispatcher asks if “there is someone else there with you right now?” She says, “Yes, he’s trying to…”

That’s when the man believed to be Keough, who had reportedly administered CPR on Lisa Marie, gets on the phone.

He asks of the emergency crews, “How far are they?” and the operator says, “I have no idea where they are at right now,” before Danny tells him, “I think they’re here.”

Presley was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, but later died.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that she suffered a second heart attack at the hospital, but her family had reportedly signed a “do not resuscitate” order, due to her condition.

Lisa Marie was reportedly brain-dead when she arrived at the hospital.