Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Reach Settlement Over Lisa Marie’s Trust

Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s family is done battling over her trust.

People reports that her mother Priscilla Presley and eldest daughter Riley Keough reached a settlement on Tuesday in L.A.

Afterward, Priscilla’s lawyer Ronsen Shamoon told reporters, "They have reached a settlement. Families are happy. Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

Riley’s attorney Justin Gold also told CNN his client is “very content.”

Now, a judge wants Keogh’s side to submit a settlement request by June 12. Another hearing has been set for August 4.

After Lisa Marie, 54, tragically died in January, her mother Priscilla learned that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel had been removed as co-trustees in 2016 and been replaced by Riley and her brother Benjamin Keough. Benjamin, however, died in 2020.

People says the trust gave Riley control of Graceland and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which the magazine says brought in around $110 million in 2022.

CNN reports, Priscilla filed a petition after Lisa Marie’s death noting that she was never informed she had been removed, which is required by the trust. She also argued that her name was misspelled, and that the amendment was never witnessed or notarized.

A friend of Lisa Marie previously told People that "there's zero question" that "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" and for all of her children to be the beneficiaries.

Lisa Marie was also mom to 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The singer attended the Golden Globes to support the movie “Elvis,” just two days before she died.

She spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush on the red carpet, appearing a bit unsteady, even leaning on her friend and Elvis' longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support.