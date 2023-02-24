Getty Images

Riley Keough was stunning in Schiaparelli for the Thursday premiere of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” her first red carpet since the passing of her mother Lisa Marie Presley.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with Riley, who shows off her singing voice in the series based on the best-selling novel about a ‘70s rock band, inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

Despite her musical roots — including being the granddaughter of Elvis Presley — Keough said of the character she plays, “Daisy Jones’ album is coming out March 3… I’ve never really been interested in making music before this show… I was always more interested in film and acting and writing. I don’t think that I would put out my own music, personally — but never say never.”

The cast spent time at a band camp, and she said, “It was the most fun. We were at Sound City Studios. We had one side that was like for recording the album, the other side was our band rehearsal camp. It was just all of us in there like a real band, I guess.”

Melvin asked her what her character Daisy taught her, and she said, “There was a quality in her that was sort of keeping that childlike wonder alive throughout everything she goes through. I do have that quality as well, but it kind of reminded me to keep that in this crazy world.”

As for people saying she is continuing the musical legacy of her family, Riley shared, “I don’t really understand it, to be honest. I think my grandfather was such an iconic, incredible performer. I certainly wouldn’t want to compare myself to him because he was so beyond amazing.”

Austin Butler portrays her grandfather in the Oscar contender “Elvis,” and is up for Best Actor. Riley said, “I am hoping he wins. He deserves it. We are all rooting for Austin.”