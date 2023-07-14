Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was released on Thursday, revealing new information about what caused her untimely death in January 2023.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner's autopsy report obtained by "Extra," Presley died of complications of a small bowel obstruction.

The obstruction was a strangulated small bowel, stemming from adhesions that developed after bariatric weight-loss surgery Lisa Marie underwent years ago.

Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Juan Carrillo writes, "This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”

The report also notes, “The decedent experienced issues with constipation for years. She also had a distended abdomen for years. The decedent had complained of abdominal pain for the past few months. She did not seek medical attention. She also had complaints of feeling feverish and vomiting and/or feeling nauseated for months.”

According to the investigation, Lisa Marie was suffering from abdominal pain the morning she died. Her ex-husband, believed to be Danny Keough, took her twin daughters to school. When he returned, Presley was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. He called 911 and began CPR.

The 54-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where they found she had a “severely distended abdomen which was rigid,” “severe metabolic acidosis,” and “anoxic brain injury.” At one point, medical staff inserted a temporary pacemaker, but she later went into cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated.

A toxicology report released Thursday also found therapeutic levels of oxycodone in Presley’s blood. The opioid buprenorphine was also discovered in the singer’s system. Buprenorphine is sometimes used to treat opioid-use disorder. A side effect of opioids is constipation, which can ultimately lead to bowel obstruction.

Presley died just two days after she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Before the show, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa Marie, who appeared unsteady.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland’s Meditation Garden, where her father Elvis Presley and her son Benjamin Keough are also buried.