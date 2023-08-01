Getty Images

Offset is now walking back his recent cheating accusation against wife Cardi B.

During an interview on the “Way Up with Angela Yee” podcast Monday, Offset confessed to fabricating the claim that Cardi B was unfaithful to him. The rapper said he was “really lit” from Casamigos tequila and was in the midst of an argument with Cardi when he posted on Instagram that she had cheated on him.

“We’re going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” Offset said. “She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day.”

Offset went on to delete the post, which he thought was enough to clear up the situation.

“The delete is enough, because at the end of the day, them people don’t be really knowing what’s going on with us.”

Cardi, who has two kids with Offset — daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 22 months — denied his cheating allegations.

“First of all, let me say you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” she said during a Twitter Spaces chat June 26.

The rapper went on to say her husband of “spiraling and thinking sh*t” that did not occur. “Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”

Directly addressing her husband at the end of the post, Cardi told him to “Stop acting stupid. Stop playing. That’s all I’mma mother**king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

Offset and Cardi have gone through their share of highs and lows during their marriage. A year of after walking down the aisle in 2017, the two separated after a video showed Offset in bed with other women. They reconciled in early 2019, only to break up again in the fall of 2020 after Cardi filed for a divorce. Two months later, she ended up withdrawing her petition.

During an interview on “The Jason Lee Show” in January, Cardi said her husband has proved to her he was willing to change to save their marriage.