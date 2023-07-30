Cardi B Hurls Mic at Concertgoer Who Threw Drink at Her

Splash News

One unruly Cardi B fan... found out!

At an outdoor concert at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas Saturday, Cardi became the latest in a long line of performers attacked onstage when a front-row fan tossed a drink at her.

Clad in a bright orange goddess gown and attempting to beat the 112-degree heat, Cardi looked shocked when the fan emptied a drink at her, but immediately responded by throwing her mic at the offender.

It was not immediately clear whether the person who did it was the only person struck by the mic.

The person who apparently did it, a woman, was escorted out, and Cardi later shared clear footage of the incident. She went on performing in spite of the disruption.

Who else has been victimized by concertgoers recently? Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, P!nk and Kid Cudi have all had to put up with incidents, ranging from odd (a sex toy for Nas, the ashes of someone's mom for P!nk) to violent (a phone beaning Bebe).