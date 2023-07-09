Harry Styles Hit by Object Tossed at Him by Concertgoer

Getty Images

Harry Styles has become the latest performer whacked in the face while onstage.

Styles, 29, was filmed getting hit in the eye by an unidentified object during a Vienna concert Saturday. It was thrown by an audience member, but no information has emerged on the person responsible.

Styles covered his face and exited the stage.

As Variety reports, Styles in particular has a history with missiles during his concerts — he was showered with Skittles and also once hit with chicken nuggets.

Most recently, Lil Nas X had to dodge an adult toy tossed onstage in Sweden, but the trend of throwing things onstage is nothing new — composer Franz Liszt inspired the tossing of personal items on his legendary 1840s tour, and modern singers like Tom Jones have been known as magnets for panties while performing.

Still, there seems to be a renewed push to get performers' attention, even at the cost of possibly injury.

Vulture reports concertgoer Nicolas Malvagna was arrested on assault charges when he struck Rexha with a cellphone, later claiming he did it "because it would be funny."

No arrests were made in the Ballerini incident, nor were any made when an overeager fan struck Ava Max in the face during a concert on June 20, scratching her eye.

Singer P!nk didn't have to duck, but was recently handed everything from a wheel of brie cheese to a fan's late mother's ashes onstage.

"I don't know how I feel about this," P!nk said.