P!nk Reacts to Fan Throwing Late Mom’s Ashes Onstage During Show

Getty Images

P!nk was caught by surprise when a fan threw a bag of their late mother’s ashes onstage during her show.

It happened at BST Hyde Park in London, as the singer was belting her hit “Just Like a Pill.”

Video shows the pop star reach down and pick up a clear bag and ask, “This is your mom?”

She seemed to get confirmation from the fan, delicately setting the bag down on the edge of the stage and sharing, "I don't know how I feel about this.”

The stop at BST Hyde Park was part of P!nk’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour, and featured a very special opening act… Gwen Stefani.

P!nk thanked Gwen on Instagram, writing, “I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover 😂 I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you. ❤️ 💕”

Stefani replied in the comments, “i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this 💖”

The tour also features some of P!nk's signature acrobatics.

Back in March the singer opened up to "Extra's" Mark Wright about some of the dangers involved. She revealed, “I’ve been hurt. I almost had my legs ripped off. I was in this sort of ankle knot hold and the winches started going apart and you can’t get out of that… I also crashed in Germany on my 360 device, which is the one where I fly like Tinker Bell.”

Despite the risks, she took her stunts to new heights for her "Trustfall" music video, which debuted earlier this year.