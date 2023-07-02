Lil Nas X Is Latest Star Targeted Onstage... and It Was an Adult Toy

Getty Images

Lil Nas X is the latest performer to deal with unwanted material tossed onto his stage... and this time, the fan tossed something surprisingly intimate.

Nas was performing shirtless onstage at Lollapalooza in Sweden on Saturday when a fan threw what turned out to be an adult toy — a facsimile of female genitalia — at him.

Nas avoided getting hit, unlike recent incidents involving Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini, but appeared taken aback when he saw what almost got him.

"Who put they p***y onstage?!" he asked incredulously, holding the adult toy up. But the Swedish fans ignored the "Old Town Road" hitmaker, and the culprit got away with it.

The trend of throwing things onstage is nothing new — composer Franz Liszt inspired the tossing of personal items on his legendary 1840s tour, and modern singers like Tom Jones have been known as magnets for panties while performing — but there seems to be a renewed push to get performers' attention, even at the cost of possibly injury.

Vulture reports concertgoer Nicolas Malvagna was arrested on assault charges when he struck Rexha with a cellphone, later claiming he did it "because it would be funny."

No arrests were made in the Ballerini incident, nor were any made when an overeager fan struck Ava Max in the face during a concert on June 20, scratching her eye.

Singer P!nk didn't have to duck, but was recently handed everything from a wheel of brie cheese to a fan's late mother's ashes onstage.

"I don't know how I feel about this," P!nk said.