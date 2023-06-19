Instagram

Bebe Rexha is on the mend after someone threw a phone at her face during a show in Manhattan.

Fan video of the ordeal shows a phone flying toward the stage and hitting the 33-year-old singer in the head. She falls to her knees and crewmembers rushto help.

Instagram

Bebe is seen in later video being escorted offstage.

DailyMail.com reports concertgoer Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of New Jersey was arrested and charged with assault. His arraignment is scheduled for today.

A spokesman for the NYPD told the site, “On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17… A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at a 33-year-old female performer on stage, striking her about the face. The individual was taken into custody on scene and removed to the 1st Precinct for arrest processing.”

Afterward, Rexha updated fans on her injuries. On Instagram, she showed a photo of the gnarly cut just below her left eyebrow, which was then covered with medical tape. She also had dark red bruising around her lid.

She gave a thumbs-up on the pics and wrote, “I’m good.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.