Cardi B’s Alleged Victim in Mic-Throwing Incident Filed Police Report

Splash News

Cardi B was intentionally splashed with a drink at her Las Vegas show over the weekend, and she responded by throwing her microphone into the crowd.

Now, an alleged victim has filed a police report.

The Las Vegas police confirmed to “Extra” that an individual came to the station to “report a battery.”

“According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

LVMPD added, “The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.”

It all went down at an outdoor concert at Drai's Beachclub on Saturday, as Cardi became the latest in a long line of performers attacked onstage when a front-row fan tossed a drink at her.

Clad in a bright orange goddess gown and attempting to beat the 112-degree heat, Cardi looked shocked when the fan emptied a drink at her, but immediately responded by throwing her mic at the offender.

It was not immediately clear whether the person who did it was the person struck by the mic.

The person who apparently did it, a woman, was escorted out, and Cardi later shared clear footage of the incident. She went on performing in spite of the disruption.