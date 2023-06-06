Getty Images

Cardi B recently hit the stage for Hot 97’s Summer Jam, but her home — where she hangs out with her husband Offset and their two kids, daughter, Kulture, 4, and son, Wave, 1 — is really her favorite stage.

“Just spending time with them is the best thing ever,” Cardi told “Extra’s” Megyn Ryte when she caught up with the singer in her kitchen. “My favorite day is when I can wake up and take my daughter to school. I take my little nap. Wake up at noon, spend time with my son, get Kulture back home, and chill.”

Cardi added that she prefers staying indoors with her kids over having to brave the outdoors.

“What I hate is taking them out. But you have to take them out ‘cause kids now, they'll go crazy.”

When the “I Like It” singer is home, the kitchen is her space.

“I do the cooking most of the time,” said Cardi, who went on to share some of her favorite foods.

“I love oxtail, I love chicken, I love pasta.”

When she was young, Cardi said she “really didn’t like food that much,” which now she says she sees in her daughter.

“My son is not a picky eater because he’s a baby, so he just wants to eat everything. But my daughter, now, it’s so hard to make her eat.”

Cardi is trying to make it easier for everyone to eat by teaming up with Knorr to show families how quick and easy meal prepping can be.

“I surprised them, and I made them cook the Cardi combo. And I made them cook it because I want them to see how easy it is.”

Easy is key when you’re a busy working mom like Cardi.