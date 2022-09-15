Cardi B Pleads Guilty to 2 Charges in 2018 Strip Club Brawl Case

Getty Images

Cardi B, 29, appeared in court today to accept a plea deal in her 2018 strip club brawl case, People magazine reports.

The star, who arrived in a form-fitting white dress, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, including assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree. Ten other charges were dropped.

Her punishment included 15 days of community service and a three-year order of protection from the women in the altercation.

Page Six reports the alleged attack involved sisters Jade and Baddie G and it all went down in August 2018 at Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens. Cardi allegedly asked a friend to attack the women, and a police spokesperson told CNN at the time that Cardi was allegedly "throwing chairs, bottles, and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m."

The New York Times reported that Cardi believed her husband Offset had an affair with one of the women.

Cardi surrendered herself to police in October 2018 and was arrested.

In a new statement obtained by People, Cardi said, "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to."

She continued, "These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans."