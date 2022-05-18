Watch Cardi B’s Diaper Changing Tutorial with Super Long Nails

Getty Images

Cardi B is proving that super long nails don’t get in the way of a diaper change!

The celeb and her husband Offset are on diaper duty these days with the arrival of their baby boy Wave Set Cephus, who was born September 4.

Cardi showed off her skills with a diaper changing tutorial after Kash Doll asked her in a tweet “how the hell u change a diaper with the nails,” telling the fellow star she was “struggling.”

Cardi responded, “Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video,” adding, “Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices.”

In the video, the rapper rocks bright red stiletto-shaped nails as she proceeds to change a teddy bear’s diaper.

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022 @iamcardib

The “Bodak Yellow” singer explains how she uses the diaper to wipe away “too much poop,” then goes on to “clean the butt cheeks.”

When her daughter Kulture, 3, questions why she’s cleaning the teddy bear, Cardi tells her, “It’s a long story,” as she goes on to clean the bear’s “crevices.”

The 29-year-old then grabs a fresh diaper and shows how she puts the new one on “nice and tight.”

Once she’s done, Cardi snaps the stuffed animal’s onesie, saying, "This is the part I hate the most –– clipping it. I don't know if it's because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster.”

Finally, it is time to put the bear’s pants on and Cardi explains how she rolls the pant legs, saying, “this is the hard part, but it is never that hard.”