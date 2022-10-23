Madonna Ticks Off Cardi B with 'Sex' Boast... What Happened Next?

Getty Images & Splash News

Madonna rubbed Cardi B the wrong way on Instagram and Cardi bit back... but it looks like the friends have already kissed and made up!

Instagram

Madonna kicked things off late Saturday by marking the 30th anniversary of her controversial "Sex" book with a post that reminded fans the queer-positive tome led to her spending "the next few years being interviewed by narrow minded people who tried to shame me for empowering myself as a Woman. I was called a whore, a witch a heretic and the devil."

She went on to write, "Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball."

The Queen of Pop closed with "You're welcome bitches......." and a clown emoji.

While many read the post as Madonna reclaiming her time, Cardi thought she was being disrespected.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her… she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” Cardi B tweeted Sunday morning. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Cardi also posted a flashback of when she gushed about performing "Material Girl" in high school and sang Madonna's praises online.

When some tried to calm Cardi down, she replied, “Y’all are ridiculous…I don’t give a f**k who it is nobody is going to disrespect me specially unprovoked are you dumb?”

Before long, Cardi's rants caught Madonna's eye and the two apparently had a phone call. Possibly, Madonna explained the "bitches" were the general public and the "clown" was the media/the interviewers she was complaining about.

I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful 🥲….Have a great day and drive safely yallll😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 23, 2022 @iamcardib

Either way, Cardi returned to Twitter with the loved-up message, "I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful….Have a great day and drive safely yallll."

I love you @iamcardib !! ♥️

Always have and always will. — Madonna (@Madonna) October 23, 2022 @Madonna

For her part, Madonna tweeted, "I love you @iamcardib !! Always have and always will."

Cardi replied, "Love you."