Cardi B Warns Against Butt Injections After Having Hers Removed

Cardi B said goodbye to her butt fillers over the summer, and she is warning fans against the injections.

The rapper took to Instagram Live (watch it here), where she explained that everyone was telling her, “You got your ass done too big… but the tea is, after I gave birth to my son, my ass was f**king huge.”

She said that "a lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth to [Wave, 15 months] I got my body done,” but that wasn’t the case.

Cardi said, "In August, I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... If you don't know what it is, it's ass shots. It was a really crazy process."

The star insisted, "All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG, I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, DON'T!" Saying she is “super against” the fillers.

Cardi added that while they were able to remove the bioplymers “they still had to shape my butt” because they took a lot of “ass shots out.” She said with a smile, “My butt is a little fluffy now.”

For those wanting Brazilian butt-lifts, she had this advice: “When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are alright.”

The 30-year-old added, “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it.”

Cardi has been open about her plastic surgery over the years, including rhinoplasty, a boob job, liposuction, and the butt fillers.

During the Instagram Live, she reportedly said of her nose, "I got my nose done. I had my daddy’s nose. That had to go,"

In 2018, Cardi told GQ that she had received illegal butt injections in a basement apartment in Queens for $800. "They don't numb your ass with anything," she said. "It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."

The “Bodak Yellow” singer said by the time she returned for a touch-up procedure, "The lady got locked up 'cause she supposedly killed somebody. Well… somebody died on her table."