Jenna Bush Hager is keeping up with the trends!

The “Today with Jenna & Friends” host just got a chic new bob, inspired by her guest co-host Leslie Bibb.

Hairstylist Chris McMillan, who is responsible for Jennifer Aniston’s famous Rachel cut on “Friends,” and Leslie’s buzzworthy blunt bob on “The White Lotus,” stepped in to help Jenna with her new look.

Bibb told the crowd, “When I was here in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!”

Chris pointed out that fans can bring in pictures to their stylist if they want to jump on the trend rocked by Michelle Williams, Jessica Biel and, at one point, Jennifer Aniston.

Chris told her he was giving her a “modern” bob, which is “a little blunter” and not so layered.

Jenna went on to get her haircut on the air. She was feeling a little stressed, saying at one point, “That’s so short!”

On Tuesday, Bush Hager unveiled the new cut with Bibb by her side as the crowd cheered.

Leslie told her, "You look sexy and powerful and glamorous."

Jenna went on to show a video of her kids' reacting to the haircut... and it didn't go well! Her eldest Mila event told her, "I don't like it."

Chris also shared moments from the show on his Instagram, writing, “Did a thing thank you @jennabhager and @lesliebibb ✂️ and everyone at @todayshow for having me Nervous Excited and just so much FUN ❤️.”