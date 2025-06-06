Getty Images

Jennifer Garner is opening up about beauty and aging in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Garner is loving being 53, telling the mag, “I’ve really earned every minute of every day of every year. I don’t want to be younger. I’m very grateful to be exactly this age. I’m trying to soak it up. I feel like I’m living in my power. I’m living in my wisdom. I’m living in my joy and my capacity to do and get things done. So, I’m just very aware of my luck and the grace that’s been shown to me.”

She’s had moments where she looked at a monitor and asked, “Who is that?” before realizing, “Ah, that’s me!” but the star isn’t rushing to have work done.

Jen weighed in on Botox and other injectables, sharing, “I think just find somebody fantastic and proceed with caution. I don’t do a ton, and Botox doesn’t work very well for me; that’s why I wear bangs a lot. I like to be able to move my forehead, and it’s such a big part of my face. I have, like, a five-head.”

When it comes to plastic surgery, she’s not judging anyone else, but said, “I haven’t needed it yet.”

The “Yes Day” star confessed, “I can’t say that I haven’t said to doctors before, ‘Do I need to do this?’ And I’ve had really nice doctors who have just been like, ‘No.’ So, God only knows, 10 years from now, what the conversation will be. I’m not there yet.”

Overall, Garner has a positive view on aging.

She told the magazine, “I want to age. I want to live to be 100. I don’t expect to look at 100 like I look today. I want to wear every single bit of those 100 years and feel great about them.”