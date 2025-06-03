Kylie Jenner Reveals Exact Specs of Her Breast Implants

Instagram

Kylie Jenner is sharing plastic surgery secrets!

When TikTok creator Rachel Leary posted a clip praising Kylie’s boob job and asking for specifics, Kylie delivered.

Rachel wrote in the caption, “Help a girl out, Kylie Jenner. I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”

In the video, Leary explained she wanted to know “what it is that you asked for,” explaining, “To me, you have got what I am, like, looking for to have done in terms of a boob job. It’s the most perfect, natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you’ve had the implants — if they are implants — or if you had fat transfer, to me, it is perfection.”

Jenner replied in the comments, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol.”

Rachel responded with a new TikTok, gushing, “I’m sitting on a bad boy piece of information. Do you understand?”

Meanwhile, fans will recognize Dr. Garth Fisher as the same surgeon who performed Kourtney Kardashian’s breast augmentation, and removed a cancerous tumor from Khloé Kardashian’s face.

Back in 2023, Kylie opened up about having her breasts done at 19 before having her two children Stormi and Aire.

She told her friend Stassi on “The Kardashians,’ "You know, I got my breasts done before Stormi... I had beautiful breasts, like, natural tits. Sat perfectly — just gorgeous. Like, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish obviously I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”