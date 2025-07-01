Khloé Kardashian Reveals Every Cosmetic Procedure She’s Had

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is an open book when it comes to her cosmetic procedures.

She recently shared a list of everything she’s had done, in response to an Instagram post about her changing looks.

Dr. Jonny Betteridge shared a video breaking down what he believed she’d had done, while making it clear he has never treated the star himself.

He used photos of Kardashian from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's compared to some older pics from years ago.

The doctor shared, “Based on recent photos, I believe she may have had the following work done: A temporal brow lift to elevate the outer brow area; Upper blepharoplasty to smooth the upper eyelids; Rhinoplasty for a more sculpted nose; Lip filler to enhance volume and shape; A face and neck lift for overall tightness and definition; A chin implant for lower face projection.”



Khloé replied in the comments, “I take this as a great compliment! first off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, But here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”

Instagram

She listed off, “Nose job @drkanodia90210; laser Hair for the hairline and everywhere else 🤭 @sevlaseraesthetics; Botox and sculptra where my face tumor was removed in my cheek @7qspa; soft wave laser for skin tightening @softwavetherapy; filler in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I’m sure it’s still there but calmed down 🙏🏽); lost 80 pounds over the years (slow and steady) @coachjoe.paris; collagen baby Threads underneath my chin and neck @thethingswedo.co; Salmon sperm facials/ regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.”



Khloé pointed out, “In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors 😉💞.”

She later added, “Those photos are actually OVER 15 years ago… Man time does fly 🥹.”

The revelation comes after Khloé’s younger sister Kylie revealed the exact specs of her breast implants in June.

When TikTok creator Rachel Leary posted a clip praising Kylie’s boob job and asking for specifics, Kylie delivered.

Rachel wrote in the caption, “Help a girl out, Kylie Jenner. I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”

In the video, Leary explained she wanted to know “what it is that you asked for,” explaining, “To me, you have got what I am, like, looking for to have done in terms of a boob job. It’s the most perfect, natural-looking boob job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you’ve had the implants — if they are implants — or if you had fat transfer, to me, it is perfection.”