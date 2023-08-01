Getty Images

Madonna attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour concert in New Jersey Sunday — and was treated to a warm welcome from her fellow performer.

"Big shout-out to the queen," Beyoncé said during her performance of the “Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul” at MetLife Stadium, before continuing with the song’s lyric, “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

Madonna, who was in attendance with daughters Mercy, 17, and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere, posted on Instagram, “Thank You Queen B. for your Magnificent show! My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you!”

The love is mutual — following the release of the “Queens Remix” of “Break My Soul” last year, Madonna showcased the bouquet of flowers and note sent to her by Beyoncé.

"Thank you, Queen. I am so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix. Love always and forever, B,” read the message from Beyoncé that was posted to Madonna’s Instagram stories at the time.

Over the photo, Madonna wrote, "❤️ ❤️ Thank you !! from one 👑 to another 👑. I love the remix!"

Madonna, who spent five days in an ICU in late June due a “serious bacterial infection,” enjoyed Beyoncé’s show from a VIP section. This was one of her first public outings since the health scare.

A source recently told People that while Madonna is “doing better” she “still has to rest.”

Madonna is reportedly set to head out on her Celebration hits tour in the fall, which is set to kick off October 14 in London.