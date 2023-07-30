Madonna Praises Her Kids for Helping Her Through Near-Death Crisis: 'Made All the Difference'

Instagram

Looking radiant after a near-death battle with "a serious bacterial infection," Queen of Pop Madonna is reflecting on her mortality — and praising her beloved children for seeing her through her crisis.

A month ago, Madonna postponed her Celebration tour — which had been set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 — after being felled by a bacterial infection. It was reported by Page Six that the icon had to be resuscitated and spent five days in an ICU.

Since her release, she was spotted on a short trip outside and, this weekend, at rumored boyfriend Josh Popper's boxing match.

On Sunday, Madonna posted several new photos of herself on Instagram, writing, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Referring to an image of herself holding a framed photograph, she went on, "So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own."

All three men, friends of the "Popular" singer's, have passed on, leading Madonna to confess, "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! ♥️"

Oseary is Madonna's longtime manager.