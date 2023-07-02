Rosie O'Donnell Again Reassures Ailing Madonna's Fans: 'She Is Very Strong'

Splash News

Rosie O'Donnell is filling the void of information about what's happening with her longtime pal Madonna, reassuring her fans that the Queen of Pop — who suffered a health scare — is truly on the mend.

On Sunday, O'Donnell posted an image of a TV screen with a scene from "A League of Their Own" showing herself and Madonna, and captioning it, "Remember when? #league #mo."

The women refer to each other as Ro and Mo.

Splash News

Fans immediately began asking how Madonna is doing in the wake of what was reportedly a serious bacterial infection, writing first that she's "good," and later writing that Madonna — who just logged her 66th Top 20 hit in the U.K. with the single "Popular" — "is recovering at home - she is very strong in general."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Early Thursday, O'Donnell had posted that Madonna was "feeling good," along with a thumbs-up emoji.

The image she chose was a joyful snap of the besties from 1998, when Madonna was a guest on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show."

Eight days ago, Madonna was reportedly found unresponsive and intubated overnight.

That was the shocking news broken Wednesday by Page Six, shortly after Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed she had taken ill.

According to Page Six, Madonna, 64, was "alert and recovering" from what her manager called "a serious bacterial infection."

Oseary wrote: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU."

He went on, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Sadly, Madonna's sold-out, highly anticipated career-retrospective Celebration tour — which had been set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 — is on hold.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary reported.