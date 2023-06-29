Getty Images

Madonna is recovering at home after battling a life-threatening bacterial infection, and a new report suggests her determination to present an amazing concert tour contributed to her health woes.

People magazine reports exclusively that the Queen of Pop, 64, is home after a weekend ordeal in the ICU. "She's back home and feeling better," a source told the outlet Thursday. She was released late Wednesday.

Friends Rosie O'Donnell and Debi Mazar had taken to Instagram to reassure worried fans, with O'Donnell posting on Instagram that Madonna currently "feels good" and Mazar posting, "To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend and home resting!"

Mazar hashtagged her post #Warrior and #Lioness, and used a 40-year-old image of the friends taken during Madonna's downtown NYC pre-fame days.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports exclusively that Madonna had been fighting a fever for as long as a month during her exhaustive rehearsals for her highly anticipated, hits-centered Celebration tour.

Sources told the site that Madonna had "mostly ignored" her symptoms, never saw a doctor, and instead pushed herself to the max physically in hopes of perfecting her latest tour.

TMZ asserts that while Madonna is doing well, there is concern she will try to pick up where she left off too soon, foregoing a mandated rest-and-recovery period.

Madonna had reportedly been found unresponsive Saturday and intubated overnight in an ICU, where she spent the next several days.

That is the shocking news broken Wednesday by Page Six, shortly after her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed she had taken ill.

Oseary wrote: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU."

He went on, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Sadly, Madonna's sold-out, highly anticipated career-retrospective Celebration tour — which had been set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 — is on hold.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary reported.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The announcement shocked fans, who were unified in sending love and support on social media.

Madonna's last tour, Madame X, was plagued by cancellations when the star injured her knee, battling through the pain when possible, and ultimately undergoing hip-replacement surgery after it ended.

Since then, her mobility had been steadily improving. For weeks, she had been showing off her agility on Instagram as she fought to perfect Celebration for fans.

Eerily, the final IG post prior to her health scare included the caption, "The Calm Before The Storm........"