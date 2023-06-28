Madonna Found Unresponsive, Recovering After ICU Stay — Tour Postponed

Instagram

Madonna was found unresponsive Saturday and intubated overnight in an ICU, where she spent the next several days.

That is the shocking news broken Wednesday by Page Six, shortly after the Queen of Pop's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed she had taken ill.

According to Page Six, Madonna, 64, is now "alert and recovering" from what her manager called "a serious bacterial infection."

Oseary wrote: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU."

He went on, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Sadly, Madonna's sold-out, highly anticipated career-retrospective Celebration tour — which had been set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 — is on hold.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary reported.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The announcement shocked fans, who were unified in sending love and support on social media.

Madonna's last tour, Madame X, was plagued by cancellations when the star injured her knee, battling through the pain when possible, and ultimately undergoing hip-replacement surgery.

Since then, her mobility had been steadily improving. For weeks, she had been showing off her agility on Instagram as she fought to perfect Celebration for fans.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.