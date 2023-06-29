Rosie O'Donnell Says Madonna 'Feels Good' After ICU Stay

Getty Images for GLAAD

Madonna's longtime friend Rosie O'Donnell is rescuing her worried fans with an update on the Queen of Pop's health.

Early Thursday, O'Donnell — close to Madonna ever since they met on the set of their hit 1992 film "A League of Their Own" — posted that Madonna is "feeling good," along with a thumbs-up emoji.

The image she chose was a joyful snap of the besties from 1998, when Madonna was a guest on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show."

Fans in the comments reacted with relief, having had hours to absorb the news that the 64-year-old singer had endured "a serious bacterial infection" that required days in an ICU.

Madonna was reportedly found unresponsive Saturday and intubated overnight.

That is the shocking news broken Wednesday by Page Six, shortly after the Queen of Pop's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed she had taken ill.

According to Page Six, Madonna, 64, is now "alert and recovering" from what her manager called "a serious bacterial infection."

Oseary wrote: "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU."

He went on, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Sadly, Madonna's sold-out, highly anticipated career-retrospective Celebration tour — which had been set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 — is on hold.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary reported.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."