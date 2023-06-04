The Weeknd Wants to Produce a Madonna Album — Madonna: 'Let's Gooooooo!'

Getty Images & TikTok

The Weeknd is one of the most in-demand figures in the music world, and has branched out into acting with a villainous role in Max's controversial new series "The Idol," which streams tonight.

But he still has time to dream about future jobs, and that includes his desire to produce an album with Madonna.

"I've always wanted to work with her," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, People reports. "I've always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album... well, co-produce with her, of course... because she's a visionary and she has such a singular vision."

His comment comes as the pair releases their first collab, the instant hit "Popular," the second single from the soundtrack "The Idol Vol. 1." The single, also featuring Playboi Carti, dropped Friday at midnight, and has been living up to its name.

The 33-year-old went on to say, "I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album. That was always my dream. So this can be... Hopefully this is the appetizer for that."

For her part, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop seems more than interested in the proposal — she posted a screengrab of The Weeknd's interview with a hearty, "Let's Gooooooo!" plastered over it, three rocket emojis added just to make sure the point was made.

Earlier, Madonna reacted to the premiere of "Popular" on Instagram, writing, "Cant get This Song Out of My Head!"

It comes at a busy time for the enduring icon — along with "Popular," she has the single "Vulgar" with Sam Smith arriving June 9, features on several songs on the Christine and the Queens album "Paranoïa, Angels, True Love" (also out June 9), was recently in the studio with pop maestro Max Martin, and launches her "Celebration" hits tour on July 15 in Vancouver.