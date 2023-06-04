Lily-Rose Depp Tried to 'Steer Clear' of The Weeknd on 'The Idol' Set

There was maybe a little Method, but no madness during the making of the controversial Max series "The Idol," star Lily-Rose Depp says.

The series is about a pop star named Jocelyn (played by Depp) and a mysterious Svengali named Tedros (The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye). Their relationship is toxic, but Depp tells Entertainment Weekly in spite of best efforts to keep in character, "I don't think anybody went full Method — nobody lost their minds."

"Sometimes when Abel would get — I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes," she teases, "but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

"The Idol," created by Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson ("Euphoria"), has already endured negative press, with Rolling Stone dubbing it "torture porn."

For her part, Depp says her on-set experience was "fun," telling EW, "For something that does, of course, explore darker themes and has some pretty heavy emotional moments to it and everything, the vibe on set was quite lighthearted. We're all really good friends and we all are similar people and really understand each other. We were having a lot of laughs, listening to a lot of music, dancing around, and that kind of energy is what made the heavier moments easier and possible, because whenever you knew that there was a bigger, emotional scene coming up, you felt like you were surrounded by people that you feel comfortable with, people that have your back, and you feel that in the show."