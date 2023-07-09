Madonna Sighting! Queen of Pop Walks Near Home After Health Scare

Getty Images

Madonna, who took ill with a serious bacterial infection over two weeks ago, has been spotted outside her home on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Reporter Lauren Conlin posted two iPhone images of Madonna to her popular TikTok account, adding the intro, "Guess who we saw out and about today looking great?" She added the Queen of Pop's hit "Lucky Star" to the post.

In the photos — which she confirmed are 100% unedited — Madonna wears a dark T-shirt and shorts, white-and-red sneakers, a Gucci safari hat, dark glasses, and red strings tied around one wrist, Kabbalah-style.

She leans against a lamp post near Blank Street Coffee at 826 Seventh Avenue, which is very near Madonna's enormous 81st Street home.

It was a shocker, considering Madonna and her management had gone radio silent after initially announcing the icon was ailing. Madonna was reportedly found unresponsive and intubated on June 24, news that was broken Wednesday, June 28, by Page Six, shortly after Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed she had taken ill.

According to Page Six, Madonna, 64, was "alert and recovering" from what her manager called "a serious bacterial infection."

Instagram

Oseary wrote: "...Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU."

He went on, "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Sadly, Madonna's sold-out, highly anticipated career-retrospective Celebration tour — which had been set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15 — was immediately paused. Rescheduled tour dates could be announced as early as Monday, July 10, but management has not confirmed publicly.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," Oseary reported.

"We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

While she was recovering, Madonna had the support of many of her friends. Rosie O'Donnell routinely answered worried fans' questions on social media, and both Ingrid Casares and Debi Mazar reassured fans that their pal was on the mend.