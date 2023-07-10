Madonna Breaks Silence Following Hospitalization, Gives Tour Update

Instagram

Madonna is speaking out for the first time since her scary hospitalization.

On June 28, Page Six broke the news that Madonna was in the ICU after she was reportedly found unresponsive and intubated on June 24, due to a bacterial infection.

She went home to recover June 29, but had remained out of sight until Sunday.

On Monday, she returned to social media, thanking fans for their support and giving an update on her Celebration hits tour, originally intended to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alongside a photo of herself, the “Material Girl” singer wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she revealed. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

The 64-year-old explained, “My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

As for her tour, she said, “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” adding, “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

The post comes after a sighting of the star over the weekend.

Lauren Conlin/TikTok

Reporter Lauren Conlin posted two iPhone images of Madonna to her popular TikTok account with the intro, "Guess who we saw out and about today looking great?" She added the Queen of Pop's hit "Lucky Star" to the post.

In the photos — which she confirmed are 100% unedited — Madonna wears a dark T-shirt and shorts, white-and-red sneakers, a Gucci safari hat, dark glasses, and red strings tied around one wrist, Kabbalah-style.

Lauren Conlin/TikTok

She leans against a lamp post near Blank Street Coffee at 1173 Lexington Avenue, which is very near Madonna's enormous 81st Street home.