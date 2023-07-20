Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is as we’ve never seen her before in the chilling first teaser for the upcoming season of “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

In the sneak peek, Kardashian rocks long white hair and a black gown while cradling a baby and chanting, “Baby, baby, baby,” before a spooky rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby” starts to play in the background.

The clip also provides a look at Kim’s co-star Emma Roberts, as well as Cara Delevingne — who like Kim is new to the “AHS” franchise.

The 12th season of the Emmy-winning horror series is based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel, “Delicate Condition,” out August 1. The story follows Anna Alcott as she goes to great lengths to have a baby while being convinced there is a greater power working against her.

There’s nothing working against Kim, though, as the reality star’s SKIMS shapewear brand is now worth $4 billion, making her company twice as valuable as Victoria’s Secret.

“SKIMS is still growing and doing really well,” said Forbes senior editor Chase Peterson-Withorn. “Just this week they announced… they raised $270 million in new funding and had a $4 billion valuation, which is the highest that SKIMS has ever been valued.”

With celebrity models like Chelsea Handler, Brooke Shields, rapper Ice Spice, and Kim herself, SKIMS is shaping all ages and sizes…and making bank in process.

Kim, who first began her rise to beauty boss with her store DASH, launched the shapewear brand four years ago.

“I really put my heart and soul into this,” Kim said when “Extra” spoke with her at a SKIMS event. “Everything that I always wanted in shapewear that wasn’t there, we make.”

Adding that cool half billion to her bank ledger makes her the richest Kardashian-Jenner sister, an honor previously held by the youngest sibling, Kylie.