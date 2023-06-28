ChrissyTeigen/Instagram

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family is quickly growing!

Chrissy announced via Instagram that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy earlier this month.

In a lengthy post, Chrissy, who is already the mother of daughter, Luna, 6, son Theo, 4, and a 5-month-old baby girl Esti, revealed how she had always wanted four children.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she wrote.

“In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency with our first correspondence inquiring perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!”

At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst,” wrote Chrissy, who suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

“I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again.”

Chrissy explained how they restarted the IVF process, whichto their children, and “were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti.”

“I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” wrote Chrissy in her post. “All our wishes and dreams aligned.”

Teigen went on to say how around the same time she learned of her pregnancy, she and John met “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra.”

Chrissy shared how the first embryo they tried with Alex didn’t survive and that she will never forget how hard Alex fought to prepare for the second transfer.

“How much she gave up of her own body — surgeries to get scar tissue cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less or other people.”

Chrissy said it was toward the end of her first trimester that they discovered Alex had become pregnant with a boy. “Our little boy,” she wrote, adding that the women ate hot pot to celebrate and watched “Vanderpump Rules” with their growing bellies as their families blended into one.

She also recalled the special moment her new son was born.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”

Chrissy thanked Alexandra for the “incredible gift” she gave them while also revealing how they named the newborn after her.

“We are so happy to tell the world he is here, and with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”

Chrissy concluded her post by addressing her late son.

“And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”