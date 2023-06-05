Instagram

Chrissy Teigen had an “insane 24 hours” after a 23andMe DNA test showed she had an identical twin!

Teigen shared on Instagram that she decided to pay for some upgrades with the testing company while trying to learn more about her past and her family.

The 37-year-old star explained in a video, "I paid for some of the upgrades and the first thing that came up after I found out that I was part neanderthal, was this: Identical twin” she said, pointing to a family tree.

She thought, "That has to be a joke, right?"

At that point, she started doing some digging. She tried writing to her unnamed “twin” via the platform, she messaged 23andMe asking if it was a “glitch,” and she reached out to her doctor with the results.

Teigen said, “At this point, I’m spiraling.”

The model called her dad and point-blank asked, “Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom's vagina, and were there two of me?”

She said, "He starts laughing, saying, 'No, I was there, there are not two of you!' I was like, 'Are you sure you were there?'"

Chrissy said, "At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life. I'm like, 'This is why I'm so co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me! This is why I always felt something missing and this is why I have addiction issues'... I'm like, literally, 'Holy f**k!'"

It wasn’t until she spoke with her sister Tina Teigen that she realized what happened.

Her sister told her, “No, remember we were supposed to do that show ‘Finding Your Roots,’ and so they had us all take DNA tests and they put it under secret names so the world couldn’t tell?”

Chrissy explained that they never finished shooting the show, so it never aired, but her results were still in the system.